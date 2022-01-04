HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners elected officers, revisited precinct changes and met in executive session during a special meeting Tuesday.
Elected by fellow commissioners, Jim Morgan will remain the president of the commission for 2022. The term will be his second in the role. Kelli Sobonya was elected to serve as pro-tem of the commission.
In the year ahead, some topics that will affect the county will include spending American Rescue Plan Act funds, getting the county’s regional jail bill under control and the construction of a new Ona field office for the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan said.
In other business on the agenda, the county must adopt amended precinct changes after receiving outdated data from the City of Huntington. The County Commission approved a resolution to create a public notice of its intention to make precinct changes.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams attended Tuesday’s meeting and said there was an error in transferring the precinct data from the city to the county and outdated information was inadvertently sent to the county following a City Council vote to redistrict Huntington. City and county representatives met once the error was uncovered.
Williams apologized for the error and said the city would incur costs that the county would have for the precinct changes, such as legal notice fees. He added that amending the precincts would not affect upcoming elections.
“All that being said, I’m sorry. Mistakes can lead to drastic measures,” Williams told commissioners. “Fortunately, this was a simple mistake that can be fixed, but that doesn’t excuse it and I offer apologies on behalf of the City of Huntington.”
The commission went into executive session for about an hour and 20 minutes at the end of the meeting. The topics were opioid litigation and personnel leave issues. No actions or votes were taken from the executive session.
Cabell County and the City of Huntington have been involved in a lawsuit against three opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Closing arguments were heard in the trial last summer.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
