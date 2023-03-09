The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX cabell county courthouse 2.jpg

The Cabell County Courthouse is shown in this file photo.  

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission met Thursday for its regular meeting and issued a proclamation celebrating the actions of two emergency response workers.

The commission proclaimed March 9, 2023, as Hunter Lanham and Eli Kiser Day in Cabell County. Lanham, a paramedic, and Kiser, an EMT, rescued a woman from a house fire on Feb. 17.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you