HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission met Thursday for its regular meeting and issued a proclamation celebrating the actions of two emergency response workers.
The commission proclaimed March 9, 2023, as Hunter Lanham and Eli Kiser Day in Cabell County. Lanham, a paramedic, and Kiser, an EMT, rescued a woman from a house fire on Feb. 17.
The two entered the building without protective fire equipment to rescue a disabled woman.
Also during the meeting, representatives from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department discussed plans to seek federal grant funding for body cameras and dash cameras that can sync to the department’s database remotely.
The department is hoping to receive $400,000 in funding for the updates.
During the commission’s last meeting, Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the storage cost of the footage would be around $80,000, as the recordings would need to be stored for four years.
The Huntington Police Department has used dash cameras since 2014 and body cameras since 2020. The use of these devices in West Virginia is dependent on each county.
Rodney Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, said he believes most counties are experiencing struggles obtaining funding for equipment on their own and usually require a state or federal grant.
The commission also approved a resolution extending the contract for the county’s legal representation with William T. Watson L.C. and approved other hires and appointments in departments across the country.
The commission also approved two resolutions for budget revisions and updated rules for purchasing cards for county employees.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.