MILTON - The Cabell County Fair continues at Pumpkin Park in Milton this week with offerings for all ages and a variety of interests.
Thursday is gospel night, with music starting at 5 p.m. The Demolition Derby will also take place at 7 p.m. On Friday, Gabe Dixon & Whiskey River perform from 7 to 10 p.m., with both the 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale in the show ring and the rodeo in the track area of Pumpkin Park also set to begin at 7 p.m.
Saturday is chock-full of entertainment, including a performance by Cabell Midland High School's Rhythm in Red Show Choir, the mud bog, and MadHouse performing at 5 p.m., with Blackfoot at 8 p.m.
The fair will conclude with fireworks at 11 p.m. Saturday.
Visit Cabell County Fair WV on Facebook for a full schedule.