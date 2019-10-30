SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Rural Water District has secured $775,000 toward a $3.3 million project to extend water to 56 families along Macedonia Road, according to county officials.
Dave Lucas, a member of the water district, said the district finally has secured enough residents willing to participate in the water line expansion project. He made the announcement Tuesday during a Lawrence County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce offices in South Point.
“We’re a year away from digging ditches,” Lucas said after the meeting.
The water district has qualified for an initial $775,000 community development block grant, but will try to secure additional funding from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The board also will have to participate in the funding process, he said.
The district is working with the Hecla Water District and Aqua American Water on the project. Hecla, a nonprofit corporation that provides water to a number of rural Lawrence County water users, is in the process of securing an engineering firm to work on the project, Lucas said.
The water table in the Macedonia Hill area north of Burlington has dropped and a number of wells in the area have gone dry, Lucas said. The next step is to take water samples from some existing wells.
The water district has started applying for funds from the state agency, Lucas said. The project in the Macedonia Hill area is among several planned by the district in the next five years or so, he said.
“There are thousands of people without a safe water supply,” he said.
In other action, the board received and filed correspondence from state Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, resigning from the Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation and the county’s Transportation District. Stephens resigned as Lawrence County auditor earlier this month to take the state representative job.
The board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, with the Department of Health regarding updates for Lawrence County. The meeting will be held in the auditor’s conference room at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton.