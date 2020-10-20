HUNTINGTON — Cabell-Huntington Health Department health officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny is confident Cabell County schools are as safe as they can be in a pandemic, he told the Board of Education on Tuesday evening.
Though there have been students and staff who have contracted COVID-19, Kilkenny said there have been no documented instances of transmission occurring in the schools. A few cases have been linked to school activities, but none inside the classroom.
“The school system is doing a terrific job at identifying those cases, isolating those cases, quarantining as necessary and preventing the spread of this disease inside of those schools,” he said.
Cabell County Schools health officer Dr. Andrea Lauffer credited great contact tracing for preventing transmission in the schools.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe asked Kilkenny to speak to the board — virtually — following the health department’s release of a stay-at-home advisory. Kilkenny reiterated the advisory was not directed toward schools, but for the community.
“It is simply a reminder of many of the governor’s recommendations about how to stay safe, especially for those who are particularly vulnerable to severe cases of COVID, which includes the elderly and the immunocompromised,” Kilkenny said. “And to remind everyone we all have a role in stopping the spread of this disease.”
Kilkenny said he would never tell the board what they can or cannot do in regard to schools, but he is there to be a resource for them. He praised Saxe and the county for the work they have done to protect students and staff.
“Schools are so important,” he said. “Without the school system, public health is really nowhere. Education is vital and it has to be obtained.”
Kilkenny said the “rosy picture” he painted could change in just a few days, but he will be there to assist if it does.
Despite the “rosy picture,” it was clear some uneasiness remains about pandemic school time.
Milton Elementary School teacher Vera Miller expressed frustration with the county’s divergence from its original COVID-19 plan to instead follow the state’s color-coded plan, which she says has left teachers, students and their families with no consistency.
“When kids go outside to play, and they are all eager to play, they get in there and when they don’t get their way, they want to change — ‘wait wait wait! That’s not how you play the game; we are going to play it this way now,’” Miller said. “Then somebody else doesn’t get their way, so they say, ‘We are going to play this way.’ And what’s the payoff? Nobody gets to play because we can’t agree on the rules.”
With emotion in her voice, Miller told the board she had a student come up to her and tell her he had been in quarantine.
“I could see the shame on his face,” Miller said. “They feel bad because they might have made somebody sick. And I thought, ‘Is that what we’ve become? Is that what we’re doing?’”
Miller told the board they need to “take the bull by the horns” and find some consistency.
Adam Culver, an English teacher at Crossroads Academy, also spoke on the lack of consistency and said the board needs to make a plan for when the pandemic inevitably gets worse.
He suggested the county should use its social media channels and other communication avenues to promote mask wearing and other safety measures.
“The schools being closed is leverage now, and we should embrace that,” Culver said.
In other business, the board accepted an updated inclement weather policy for the schools, which Saxe said essentially does away with snow days thanks to the now-robust virtual learning. There is possibility still for weather-related delays.