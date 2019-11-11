County Road 42-Athalia Road will be closed at the address of 600 County Road 42 starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Nov. 15, for a culvert replacement, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Engineer’s Office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- West Virginia home explodes, 2 injured
- Trump kicks off Veterans Day tribute in NYC
- McConnell: Bevin 'had a good 4 years,' but likely lost
- Monday afternoon obituary update
- Fire closes part of Spring Valley Drive near high school
- Monday morning obituary update
- Police: Kentucky man left starved puppies to eat dead dog
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Fort Gay woman arrested for attempted kidnapping
- Blotter: Walmart employee threatened with hatchet
- Union reps accuse Cabell Huntington Hospital of 'union busting'
- Woman charged after allegedly firing gun outside Huntington bar
- Massive works of art headed to Ashland’s riverfront
- In the age of the grocery chain, Julian’s Market still thrives in Huntington
- Wayne BOE votes to initiate closure process for Genoa, Dunlow elementary schools
- Photo of hatchet-wielding shoplifter released
- Cones mark start of 3-year I-64 widening project at Barboursville
- Long-discussed Chesapeake Bypass to receive $5M in funding
Images
Collections
- Photos: Veterans Day Program at Salt Rock Elementary
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Annual Holiday Preview Sale
- Photos: Marshall University Marathon 2019
- Photos: High School Football, Huntington and Spring Valley face off
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: Mad Scientist Day at Hite-Saunders
- Photos: Marshall vs. Kentucky Christian, women's basketball
- Photos: Marshall tops Robert Morris, 67-60
- Photos: Ironton defeats Wellston, 56-6
- Photos: Annual Ritter Park rose cutting giveaway
Most Popular
Articles
- Fort Gay woman arrested for attempted kidnapping
- Blotter: Walmart employee threatened with hatchet
- Union reps accuse Cabell Huntington Hospital of 'union busting'
- Woman charged after allegedly firing gun outside Huntington bar
- Massive works of art headed to Ashland’s riverfront
- In the age of the grocery chain, Julian’s Market still thrives in Huntington
- Wayne BOE votes to initiate closure process for Genoa, Dunlow elementary schools
- Photo of hatchet-wielding shoplifter released
- Cones mark start of 3-year I-64 widening project at Barboursville
- Long-discussed Chesapeake Bypass to receive $5M in funding
Images
Collections
- Photos: Veterans Day Program at Salt Rock Elementary
- Photos: Huntington Museum of Art Annual Holiday Preview Sale
- Photos: Marshall University Marathon 2019
- Photos: High School Football, Huntington and Spring Valley face off
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: Mad Scientist Day at Hite-Saunders
- Photos: Marshall vs. Kentucky Christian, women's basketball
- Photos: Marshall tops Robert Morris, 67-60
- Photos: Ironton defeats Wellston, 56-6
- Photos: Annual Ritter Park rose cutting giveaway