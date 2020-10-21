HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools’ newest service is ready to roll.
Work on the “Eat Awesome Cool Bus” is finished, and the vehicle will be used as a Wi-Fi hotspot beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The bus, which features a superhero-themed wrap in line with a “nutritious foods as superheroes” concept, was created primarily to deliver meals to students during the summer as part of the district’s Summer Food Service Program, according to a news release from the school district. It will also be used during emergencies to deliver meals and will act as an additional Wi-Fi hotspot for remote learning days.
The bus was one that had reached the end of its service with the school system’s Transportation Department and had been retired. Students at the Cabell County Career Technology Center removed the extra seats, installed air conditioning and electrical systems, and finished the inside of the bus to repurpose it as a mobile food delivery vehicle.