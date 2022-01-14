HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission has sent a letter to employees amid “widespread issues of absenteeism.”
Cabell County commissioners approved the letter during their Thursday meeting, which is from each member of the commission. The courthouse offers public service to residents and it is “incumbent upon all staff to be present,” the letter said.
“It has been brought to our attention that there have been widespread issues of absenteeism and in particular among our housekeeping staff,” the letter said. “While we realize the past couple of years have been unprecedented with Covid causing illness, there are still those that tend to overuse the generous leave afforded to them.”
The letter ended by thanking the staff and adding “let’s all work together to make our Cabell County Courthouse one that is the best in the state!”
According to a copy of the commission’s employee handbook, paid sick leave is a benefit for regular/full-time employees, who accrue sick leave at one and one-half days a month. An employee must work 11 days a month to accrue a full month’s leave. Sick leave occurs only for time actually worked, and vacation/annual leave will be considered “time actually worked” for accruing sick leave purposes. The Cabell County Commission also follows federal guidelines regarding sick leave for the coronavirus.
In other business, Cabell County received a supplemental award for a Victims of Crime Act Grant in the amount of $49,831. Commissioners approved a grant contract for the award between the County Commission and the Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services Section.
Commissioners also approved a resolution to set meeting dates for the Board of Equalization and Review in order to review property assessments for the tax year 2022. Seven dates were set from Feb. 1 to Feb. 18. All are at 10 a.m., except for the Feb. 18 date, which was moved to 1 p.m.
An item to open bids for a radio communications system was added to Thursday’s agenda. The county received one bid from Motorola, which included the price of $2,381,771 for equipment. County staff will review the bid, and it will be added to a future agenda.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
