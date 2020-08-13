IRONTON — Lawrence County taxpayers paid $14.1 million in second-half taxes, according to County Treasurer Steve Burcham.
The amount collected was $1.65 million more than was collected in 2019, Burcham said Monday.
The treasurer’s office collected nearly $48.5 million this year. The total of $48,495,000 was some $1.3 million more than last year, Burcham said.
Some 70% of the taxes collected goes to local schools, he said.
Part of the reason for the increase was due to an increase in property tax assessments, Burcham said.
Anyone unable to pay taxes can call the treasurer’s office at 740-533-4305 and set up a payment plan, he said.
Meanwhile, property owners also can set up a monthly payment plan for next year’s county taxes, he said.
Burcham said his office has had some owners of rental properties call the treasurer’s office to ask about setting up a payment plan.
Some renters are asking landlords to hold off on collecting rent due to problems stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.