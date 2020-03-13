HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Commissioners on Thursday unsealed bids ranging from $198,000 to $425,524 to demolish the old county jail building.
Five contractors made bids to demolish the old building, which is located along 7th Street west of the Cabell County Courthouse. The old jail was built in 1940 and was closed in 2003 with the construction of the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Today the building is used for storage and office space.
The following contractors have made bids to demolish it: Dore and Associates Contracting, of Bay City, Michigan, for $324,600; Eastern Branch Demolition, of Washington, D.C., for $425,524; Safeco Environmental Inc., of Dilliner, Pennsylvania, for $410,000; Raze International Inc., of Shady Side, Ohio, for $198,000; and Custom Service Industries, of Huntington, for $374,978.
The bids will now be reviewed to ensure contractors meet required qualifications and one contractor will be selected at a future meeting. Commissioners required the scope of work to include demolition, removal of materials and asbestos abatement.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners selected Wilson Restoration, of Pittsburgh, to repair the upper cornice around the perimeter of the courthouse. It has deteriorated in recent years. The contractor will perform the work for $78,250.
Chad Nelson, administrator of the commission’s Office of Grants, Planning and Permits, recommended Wilson Restoration because it was the lowest qualified bidder among the five companies that bid to perform the work.
The work will focus on repairing water-resistant rubber on the roof and the stone in the cornice. Most of the repairs will be paid for with grant money from the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority, with a 20% match from the county.
Commissioners also approved writing a letter to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) opposing a proposed rate increase from Appalachian Power and its parent company American Electric Power (AEP).
Appalachian Power submitted Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) and Vegetation Management Program (VMP) filings to the PSC and outlined a proposal to partially offset the proposed ENEC and VMP increases using federal tax reform savings. If the rate increase is approved, a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see an increase of $13.88 a month — or about 10% — in their electricity bills.
In the commissioners’ letter, they said a rate increase will place an undue financial burden on residents amid an economic downturn and uncertainly related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
“First there are plants that are not in operation due to low demand from a mild winter,” the letter states. “Second, it is public record that AEP officials and employees have been given healthy bonuses in spite of the supposed need for rate increases.”