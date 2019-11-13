HUNTINGTON — The countywide Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) meetings with the Cabell County Board of Education, originally planned to occur later this month, have been postponed until the spring, according to a news release. A rescheduled date for these meetings will be announced in the future.
This postponement will allow each of the district’s LSICs an opportunity to conduct a community forum with their own school stakeholders, helping to provide the LSICs with information to bring to the larger, countywide meetings with the Board of Education.
References to these public hearings and other LSIC requirements can be found in recently enacted legislation (HB 206), as well as associated state code and West Virginia Board of Education policy.
Cabell County Schools is working with the West Virginia Department of Education to provide district leaders ongoing guidance on what is specifically required, and will be sharing that information with all principals as it is available.