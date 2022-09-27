Editor’s note: This is an installment in a series of articles highlighting resources in the Huntington area dedicated to ending the opioid crisis as part of National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month was started in 1989 to bring awareness to the crisis and efforts to combat it.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Walking the streets of Huntington, a couple’s lives hung in the balance as they had only hours to spare before a midnight deadline to enter recovery or face alternate consequences.
The couple found themselves at OVP Health’s Recovery Center in South Point, Ohio, entering recovery for the first time together 20 minutes before the clock struck midnight.
Mary Moss, of Charleston, and Billy Farmer, of Wayne, fell in love after meeting in a work release program while they were both doing long-term prison stints, a result of substance use disorder caused by intergenerational trauma.
Now working in the halls of the facility that saved them, the pair serves as a reminder of the life that is waiting for those in recovery.
Set up for failure
Farmer grew up around an alcoholic, but had a good life once his mother remarried, until his parents started using pain pills. Farmer was a high school football star with his entire life ahead of him before he got injured at age 16 and started taking Percocet for pain.
“They kept me on it, and for the games they would give me shots in my shoulder, so I wouldn’t feel nothing, and then it just escalated,” he said.
As his tolerance grew, so did his prescription, until he was cut off after his last game.
That was when everything got bad. His parents lost everything and Farmer started selling drugs or doing whatever he could to get high.
The first time he injected drugs was in prison, he said. When he left, illicit heroin was the popular street drug. His drug use worsened and evolved and he landed in prison for more than six years.
“I was always right back to where I left off,” he said. “Being from a small town, you never got a chance. Everybody just looked at you the same as when you went in, no matter how much you changed.”
Moss, a Charleston native, also comes from a long history of addiction and trauma. Both her and Farmer’s fathers died of overdoses.
Her personal drug use started at age 10 when older children thought it was funny to watch her smoke cannabis.
At age 18, a doctor prescribed her thrice-daily Xanax with a six-month refill. Six months later, someone stole her prescription and she decided to stop taking the medication, but she started having seizures. This was the first time she experienced withdrawals.
By age 21, Moss was taking 10 Lortabs at a time after her boyfriend was prescribed pain medication when he got shot. She first got interested in using intravenous drugs during jail stints after inmates bragged about the high.
She eventually found herself in prison for a five-year stint, where she met Farmer. Once released, Moss found herself pregnant a month later despite taking prevention measures.
She got sober while pregnant with Trip, the couple’s son, but the sobriety didn’t last.
Unable to find a job or support, and faced with the ultimatum of entering rehab or losing Trip, the couple was at their lowest point.
Answering the call
The last day the couple had to enter rehabilitation, Moss said OVP Health Recovery Center called at least 100 times, aware of the looming deadline.
Finally, the couple answered.
Opened in November 2020, the recovery center provides treatment programs for people suffering from opioid dependence, ranging from medication-assisted treatment to counseling services. The facility can also accommodate patients who need IV medication due to their history of drug use.
Beyond that, the services help rebuild families by finding fixes to make sure the clients are successful in recovery, such as making sure clients have houses and beds to sleep in at night, as well as a full belly.
When Moss and Farmer were there, they said, OVP Health went out of their way to accommodate the family’s appointments and visits. Finding a place that will take a couple is rare, they said, but finding a program like OVP Health’s allowed them to not only save their individual lives, but also their family unit as a whole.
“It’s better than any high I’ve ever had,” Moss said.
The couple has been acing all the steps in a reunification plan, regaining physical custody of their son under the court’s watch.
When they graduated from the program, Moss asked for a job and was promised a position would be waiting for her after six months of sobriety. This time, it wasn’t someone just being nice and telling her what she wanted to hear.
Now a housekeeper for the facility, Moss is working to get her certification to be a chemical dependency counselor assistant.
Once a celebrated high school football player with collegiate prospects and local fans, Farmer walked through the OVP Health facility doors a 200-pound skeleton of who he once was and unable to find a job in about a 50-mile radius. Now a member of the facility’s security team, he has added weight and returned to his muscular physique.
“It’s the only place I’ve ever really been able to come and just be myself,” he said. “I just feel like they accept me for me and they don’t just like me.”
Constant reminder
Moss finds hope in a statistic she read that says every person who gets clean affects seven other people, which trickles down into a community impacted by one person’s recovery.
Working in the building whose halls they once walked as clients is a constant reminder of how far they have gone and the impact their recovery has made, Moss said.
“I saw them out playing volleyball when I first came here, and I was thinking, ‘There’s no way I will ever feel good enough to play volleyball,’” she said. “Before I knew it, I was out there, and I was actually pretty good at it.”
For the patients who come, she tells them to give it two weeks and they will feel the same.
Farmer said they broke the cycle by cutting off people from their past. Moss said it helps that they aren’t going home to the things they once were. They have jobs paying above minimum wage despite their backgrounds.
The facility not only employs them, but workers also take them to church three times a week and employees invite them to their homes for Sunday dinner. To them, OVP Health is family, Moss said.
As long as they stay on their successful path, the program will have helped Moss and Farmer, as well as Trip and any of his future children, finally breaking the generational cycle, Moss said.
“If it wasn’t for (OVP Health), he’d be lost in foster care, going through all the same things I went through,” she said of her son. “They didn’t just help us — they helped Trip, too. They helped us break the generational (trauma) so that Trip never has that happen to him.”