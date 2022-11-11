HUNTINGTON — A Huntington couple pleaded guilty last week to their individual charges pertaining to a child who was admitted to a local hospital Sept. 27 with burns and bruises.
A child abuse complaint made by medical personnel and Child Protective Services led to the Sept. 28 arrest of Jacob Edward Ball, 35, of Huntington.
Ball was charged with child neglect with serious injury. Amie Allen, 40, of Huntington, who is the mother of the child, was charged with child neglect.
An official from the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office said both defendants returned an information plea of guilt. Ball faces one to five years and Allen faces two to 10 years.
On Sept. 28, Cabell Huntington Hospital staff and a CPS worker told the police a 5-year-old girl was burned on her arm and back and had marks around her neck, buttocks and facial areas.
The child was put in foster care after the incident.
Ball was dating Allen, and both adults’ stories of what happened to the child changed throughout the day, according to the criminal complaint. Ultimately, both defendants stated Allen was home alone with the child when she sustained the injuries.
Ball admitted to smacking the child with his hand on her buttocks and also putting his hand on her neck as he placed her into the shower, according to a criminal complaint.
West Virginia State Police Trooper S.N. Swope executed a search warrant at Allen’s residence and noted it was in “filthy condition,” with a significant cockroach infestation. The kitchen was also filthy, and the refrigerator was mostly empty.
The victim’s bedroom in the residence was unsafe and unsanitary, as was the bathroom in the residence, the complaint said.
Allen and Ball are lodged in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.