IRONTON — A former homeless couple from the Huntington area won’t spend any time in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to the theft of comic books valued at more than $7,500.
Delbert J. Dean, 44, and his wife, Amanda L. Dean, 35, both pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and had a more serious charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity dismissed.
Both were placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to pay court costs, ordered to get treatment and do 200 hours of community service by Judge Andy Ballard.
The comic books subsequently were recovered and returned to the owner, according to officials.
In an unrelated case, Shawn Delong, 44, of Township Road 150, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a felony case and to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was ordered to continue a treatment program at Riverside Recovery, do 200 hours of community service, was fined $500 and had his driver’s license suspended for six months.
In other cases:
Dariana D. Coyne, 32, of the 300 block of Prospect Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. She also was ordered to get in a drug treatment program.
Shena N. Rose, 35, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, admitted violating terms of her intervention in lieu of conviction program. The program was extended for a year, and she was ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Criminal Justice Center in Scioto County.
Chaz McCoy, 21, of Township Road 135, South Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. McCoy was released on a $20,000 signature bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to get a drug and mental health assessment and treatment, if needed.
