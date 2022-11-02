HUNTINGTON — A couple attacked during the 2020 invasion of their Huntington home took the stand Wednesday on the second day of a trial against the man accused of trying to kill them.
“He said if I say anything in the next hour, he would come back and kill us,” Orlinda Adkins told a 911 dispatcher the morning she and her husband were attacked in their home.
Cabell County deputies discovered Orlinda and her husband, Ronald, bloody and handcuffed in the living room of their home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive in Huntington on Nov. 22, 2020.
The 911 call was played in the courtroom Wednesday morning as the jury trial against Nathan Allen Dolen, a Genoa man who faces 13 counts in the home invasion, continued at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
Dolen has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, entry of a building other than a dwelling, burglary, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson in the case.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale played Orlinda Adkins’ 911 call Wednesday.
“We have been robbed. We have been beaten up. … My husband’s been really beat up,” Adkins said in the call. “He’s breathing. I don’t know how, but he is.”
The couple was taken from their bedrooms separately and threatened with physical violence if they did not give the assailant money, according to the criminal complaint.
Defense attorney Mike Frazier, who is representing Dolen, said no DNA analysis from the house after the attack matched the defendant and there was not a footprint analysis.
Adkins testified Wednesday that she woke up to a man with a gun, and she began to hit his chest with her arms but blacked out after the man hit her in the head with a rifle. She woke up on the floor.
After crawling down the hallway, she said she saw the intruder use a rifle to hit her 56-year-old husband repeatedly in the head.
Adkins said her knee was out of socket during her call to 911.
Although she was afraid of the intruder’s return, Adkins told the dispatcher that the unidentified man had red and black pants, a blue hat and a surgical face mask.
Adkins also testified that she did not know Dolen but did find a contract he had signed for yard work done at the house in August 2013. She said she didn’t know if Dolen was the one who performed the work.
Two charges accused Dolen of stealing more than $1,000. One count says Dolen stole a truck, handcuffs and rifle pressure washer, while another count states he stole a .38 pistol, a 357 revolver, a cellphone and other items.
The 911 dispatcher testified that a phone call from Ronald Adkins’ phone was made approximately 15 minutes after EMS responded to the home. The dispatcher testified that the phone could be identified from a previous 911 call from Adkins.
“Two old people were beat and robbed,” the caller said.
“How do you know?” the dispatcher asked.
“I just do,” the caller responded.
The dispatcher asked if the caller committed the crime and the caller did not respond. The dispatcher then asked if the caller was related to the couple.
“Nope,” the caller responded. Then the caller said their “partner” committed the crime.
Plymale said a search warrant was executed in Dolen’s Ford F-150 and law enforcement officers recovered two firearms, a pressure washer, a business card with the male victim’s name, tools and garden equipment.
The truck also contained black gloves, a broken surgical mask, and red and black pants wrapped in a black hoodie.
Dolen and Wanda Blankenship were arrested during a traffic stop the same day of the incident. Blankenship, of Dunlow, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Chief Deputy Doug Adams, of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, said he spotted Dolen and Blankenship on U.S. 60, and they were apprehended about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22, 2020, on Norway Avenue in Huntington.
Video surveillance at the Adkins’ home shows a suspect left the home in the victims’ Chevrolet truck. The defendant is accused of pouring gasoline on the victims’ vehicle, setting it on fire and pushing it over a hill after transferring the stolen items.
The couple, married for more than 55 years, moved out of the home the same month of the home invasion. The home was built for the couple in 2004.
“We didn’t want to go back,” Orlinda Adkins said during her testimony Wednesday.
Ronald Adkins, who used a cane when walking into the courtroom Wednesday, described being woken up by someone bumping into his bed the night of the attack.
“He stood over top of me with a rifle, and he hit me with it … and he knocked me out,” Adkins testified. “All I could see was a gun in my face.”
Adkins said he couldn’t hear much of the incident because he did not have a hearing aid in his ear.
Pictures displayed in the courtroom Tuesday showed the couple on the living room floor, Orlinda Adkins in blood-stained pajamas and Ronald Adkins shirtless with bloody wounds.
The two were discharged from a local hospital Dec. 18, 2020, almost a month after the home invasion.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard said the trial is expected to be prosecuted until Friday, Nov. 4, in Judge Paul T. Farrell’s courtroom.