HUNTINGTON — A man and woman who were arrested in January four months after a baby was found dead will be transferred to Ohio pending a trial.
Robert Lee Filius, 29, and Michaela Renee Dawn Hupp, 25, were arrested Jan. 28 in Huntington and were charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of their 11-month-old child, who was discovered deceased in September in New Boston, Ohio.
Filius and Hupp were also charged with endangering children, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and being fugitives from justice.
Fugitive hearings took place Feb. 2 for Filius and on Wednesday for Hupp. Both waived their right to an extradition hearing and will be transferred to Scioto County.
Portsmouth police received a call Sept. 17, 2021, regarding a deceased baby found lying in a crib. The case was turned over to the Special Victims Unit, composed of the Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.
Filius and Hupp were indicted on a secret indictment Jan. 21, and, according to the Huntington Police Department, officers were dispatched Jan. 28 to the 400 block of Bridge Street to execute the warrants.
Secret indictments may be issued when prosecutors are concerned a person of interest may flee or to protect witnesses and others involved in the case.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
