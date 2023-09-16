Homeowners William Plante, of Huntington, left, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, cut the ceremonial ribbon together as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday in Huntington. For More photos go to www.herald-dispatch.com.
William Plante, of Huntington, right, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, share a kiss in front of their new home as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
New homeowner Florence Plante, of Huntington, speaks to a crowd of family and friends gathered to celebrate as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
New homeowner Florence Plante, of Huntington, left, speaks while standing alongside William Plante, of Huntington, as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
William Plante, of Huntington, right, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, hold hands with one another while standing in front of their new home as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
New homeowners William Plante, of Huntington, left, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, stand with family and friends before cuttting the ceremonial ribbon as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
Charise Lindsey, founder of Lifeseed Development Group, speaks as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
William Plante, of Huntington, left, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, take a tour through their new home as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Minority Health Institute, UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia and Lifeseeds Developmental Group gathered in the Fairfield neighborhood Friday morning to unveil the first home to be improved by the Livable Housing Project.
William Plante and Florence Plante have lived in their home in Fairfield for 44 years. Over time, the couple’s family home developed mold in the kitchen and bathroom, water damage and damaged ceilings. Since its inception, the couple has followed the Minority Health Institute and its Livable Housing Project, which was established in October 2021.
Dr. Anthony Woart, professor and chair of the Department of Public Health at Marshall University and founder/director of the Marshall University Minority Health Institute, created the project to help families with issues such as mold and other concerns that arise when housing hasn’t been updated, thereby improving their living conditions.
The Plantes decided to participate in a survey to help the institute with the project, never thinking they would be chosen.
A $1 million community grant from UniCare helped establish a program to improve the livability and conditions of the Plantes’ home and four others chosen throughout West Virginia. This partnership seeks to address social drivers of health in communities statewide.
To Woart, everyone deserves to have not only affordable housing, but also livable housing. Livable housing, to him, is a house that is weatherized to the extent that during harsh winter periods, the residents would not be cold; a house where, if you have children, the carpets are not soiled, which can cause asthma.
Livable housing is a house that someone would want to come home to after church or after work, Woart said — it has all of the things that one needs to be comfortable in their home.
“This project took us from a cluttered, broken down house full of partial repairs and unhealthy environment to a healthy, breathable, calming, inspiring, inviting, peaceful atmosphere,” Florence Plante said in her speech before the ribbon cutting on her home.
The Plantes thought the project was going address their bathroom and kitchen, believing both rooms had the most damage, until the Minority Health Institute and Charise Lindsey, CEO and founder of Lifeseeds Development Group and manager of the project, did a walk-through and discovered the project would address every room in the house.
“It started with just the bathroom and the kitchen because that’s where the most problem was, but as they went through the house and fell in love with the, as we call it, ‘this old house’ to restore it to its natural stature,” Florence Plante said.
After having trouble finding a contractor, William Johnson, owner and operator of Johnson Construction, came on board and kept the couple informed and educated during the long process while also teaching the Plantes how to preserve the work that was done.
In her speech during the ceremony, Lindsey told the crowd that included the Plantes’ friends and family, Unicare and the institute, that the recipients of the first livable housing project were chosen from surveys, interviews and applicants on a point system based on the damage to the home. At the last minute, community service was added to the point system, which Lindsey described as the deciding factor in the Plante family being chosen.
“We put that part in there and that’s really what caused us to get to the point where we selected the Plante family — simply because they are such a huge part of the community and so we thought that there is no other home that would be better to do than one like that, because doing this home feeds the energy to them to do even better community work,” Lindsey said.
The Plantes are the music ministers at Young Chapel AME in Huntington and are active in the NAACP, Lindsey said. William Plante is a retired music teacher who touched the lives of many young children in the community by sharing his love of music, she added.
“This is a project we want to sustain,” Woart said. “It’s needed in West Virginia because of the income situation here in the state ... If you look around in Huntington or McDowell or even Kanawha County in Charleston, you see many neighborhoods in disrepair, and people live in them.”
Woart said the hope is that more philanthropic organizations will see what is being done and help sustain this project indefinitely throughout the state.
“I’m hoping that this will be a beginning on a larger level of the revitalization of our communities,” Woart said.
