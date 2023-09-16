The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Minority Health Institute, UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia and Lifeseeds Developmental Group gathered in the Fairfield neighborhood Friday morning to unveil the first home to be improved by the Livable Housing Project.

William Plante and Florence Plante have lived in their home in Fairfield for 44 years. Over time, the couple’s family home developed mold in the kitchen and bathroom, water damage and damaged ceilings. Since its inception, the couple has followed the Minority Health Institute and its Livable Housing Project, which was established in October 2021.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you