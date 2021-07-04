IRONTON — Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ironton man charged with the rape of a 5-year-old child in Ironton.
Michael G. Willis, 58, of the 3600 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to the rape charge. Judge Andy Ballard set bond in the case and set a pretrial for July 14.
In an unrelated case, Joshua M. Hay, 24, of Township Road 1503, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. He also faces community control sanctions. Bond was set at $150,000.
In other cases:
- Bond was set at $150,000 for Edward S. Holsinger, 51, of Neil Street, Ironton. He pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence and possession of meth. He also faces community control sanctions from a prior felony case.
- Eddie R. Hammonds Jr., 31, of Township Road 89, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and to complete up to a 200-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace.
- James C. Brammer, 47, of the 100 block of Gray Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years for that case and a prior drug case. He was ordered to continue treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.