HUNTINGTON — New federal documents indicate a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has agreed to plead guilty and suggest he could face five years in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
According to an information filed in federal court Thursday, Derrick Evans, 36, of Wayne County, is expected to plead guilty to civil disorder. An information can only be filed with a defendant’s consent and is an indicator they plan to plead guilty to that charge. A person convicted of civil disorder faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Evans is set to appear in a federal court in Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m. Monday.
The investigation into Evans started Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington after videos surfaced showing Evans pushing forward into the Capitol in a sea of people while screaming, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Jan. 6 saw hundreds of people force their way into the building in support of former President Donald Trump, causing Congress to temporarily stop its progress in certifying presidential election results.
Evans was one of the first participants to be identified through that video, which has been deleted from his social media, and through his status as a state politician.
The U.S. attorney over the case said there was an ongoing and productive conversation leading to the resolution of the case previously.
FBI agents referred to Evans’ livestream in the initial criminal complaint against him.
He had initially been indicted on misdemeanors, but an indictment handed up in June added a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, but the information would trump the previous charges filed.
The information states Evans “committed and attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede or interfere with a law enforcement officer from the United States Capitol Police, lawfully engaged in the lawful performance of his/her official duties incident to and during a civil disorder which in any way obstructed, delayed and adversely affected commerce and the movement of any article and commodity in commerce and the performance of a federally protected function.”
Evans was elected to the House of Delegates from Wayne County in November 2020 and sworn into office that December, but he resigned following his arrest at home by federal agents investigating him.