court BLOX 6.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene at 10 a.m. March 2 in the Fourth District Court of Appeals Courtroom, Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton to consider appeals from Ross, Scioto and Jackson counties.

The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith of Ironton, Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess of Circleville, Judge Peter B. Abele of Vinton and Judge Kristy S. Wilkin of Hillsboro. Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Smith, Administrative Judge Hess and Judge Wilkin.

