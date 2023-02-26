IRONTON — The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene at 10 a.m. March 2 in the Fourth District Court of Appeals Courtroom, Lawrence County Courthouse in Ironton to consider appeals from Ross, Scioto and Jackson counties.
The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith of Ironton, Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess of Circleville, Judge Peter B. Abele of Vinton and Judge Kristy S. Wilkin of Hillsboro. Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Smith, Administrative Judge Hess and Judge Wilkin.
The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may be either civil or criminal cases.
The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.