IRONTON — The 4th District Court of Appeals in Ohio will hold a session at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
The appeals court will meet on the third floor of the courthouse in Ironton to consider appeals from Lawrence and Scioto counties, according to a news release.
Judges on the 4th District Court of Appeals are Jason P. Smith of Ironton as presiding judge, Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess of Circleville, Peter B. Abele of Vinton and Kristy S. Wilkin of Hillsboro, according to the release.
The appellate court directly reviews all cases from municipal, common pleas and probate juvenile courts in the 14-county district. The court will review both civil or criminal cases, according to the release.
The 4th District Court of Appeals covers 14 counties in southeastern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.
