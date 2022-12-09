HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld the 2021 conviction of a man who shot three people and led police on a six-day manhunt.
Jeremy Dale Bartram, 34, was found guilty in May 2021 of 18 felony counts, made up of one count of burglary, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of attempting to commit a felony (first-degree murder) and one count of misdemeanor fleeing without a vehicle and one count of misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.
Bartram has been at Mt. Olive Correctional Complex since May, and his projected release date is June 26, 2084, according to the Department of Corrections website.
Bartram appealed his case to the the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, which issued a memorandum decision Tuesday unanimously affirming the original verdict.
In his appeal, Bartram argued that rules of evidence were violated by the court by allowing evidence of prior bad acts to be shared during trial; he was exposed to multiple convictions for the same acts; there was insufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict; and the jury should have been advised of his proposed jury instruction. Bartram also contested the use of consecutive sentences for his charges.
During his trial, witnesses said Bartram appeared at the home of his ex-girlfriend June 20, 2018, and fired multiple rounds into the home. The shots injured three people inside the home, but they all survived.
After the initial shooting, Bartram fled and a manhunt ensued for the next six days, according to documents in Magistrate Court. His other charges came from him shooting at officers in the days that followed.
In his appeal, Bartram first argued rules of evidence were violated when evidence regarding his past threats and altercations with the victims of the 2018 shooting. He also argued that issues of double jeopardy were raised when Cabell County prosecutors returned a superseding indictment against him in August 2019 after being originally indicted in November 2018.
Additionally, he claimed there was insufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict, and argued “cumulative error” had occurred.
Bartram contested the use of consecutive sentences, stating he had no prior convictions before the shooting and none of he sentences were enhanced. The memorandum states Bartram did not cite any laws supporting his claim that the court abused its power in sentencing him to consecutive terms. The memorandum also states, “consecutive sentences are the rule and not the exception.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
