2018 0627 Bartram
Jeremy Bartram is escorted in for arraignment after evading law enforcement for nearly a week in this 2018 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld the 2021 conviction of a man who shot three people and led police on a six-day manhunt.

Jeremy Dale Bartram, 34, was found guilty in May 2021 of 18 felony counts, made up of one count of burglary, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of attempting to commit a felony (first-degree murder) and one count of misdemeanor fleeing without a vehicle and one count of misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.

