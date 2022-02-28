IRONTON — Lawrence County officials are struggling on how best to deal with a former soldier suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder facing more than five years in prison.
“You have got to grow up,” Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard said last week to Jesse D. Mezo, 36, of County Road 70, Proctorville.
Mezo was scheduled to have a community control sanctions trial for violating terms of his probation on a charge of disorderly conduct. He faces some 63 months in prison on prior felony convictions.
“It’s a difficult case,” said Steve Nord, an assistant county attorney.
The county probation department has gone to great lengths to find help for Mezo by working with veteran services officials to get him in two veteran programs in West Virginia. In one case Mezo left the program; in the other, he was kicked out.
“You’ve been given a ton of deference,” Ballard said. “Everyone has bent over backward to help you. The easiest thing to do is to send you to prison. You need to make a lifetime commitment to another you.”
Nord recommended a 40-month prison sentence to settle the case. Warren “Butch” Morford, an Ironton lawyer representing Mezo, argued for a lesser sentence and wondered if he could enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
However, no formal plea like that has been entered in the case.
Mezo said he attempted suicide the night before he was arrested on his latest alleged violation.
Some of the alleged violations are that he killed a neighbor’s cat and was walking around the neighborhood nude.
Mezo said he was taking a shower when authorities pounded on his door and got out and dressed in a towel. He said he tried to commit suicide by going to Huntington to take drugs including fentanyl. He said he overdosed and was revived by emergency medical technicians.
Ballard said he has been dealing with Mezo for five years. The judge agreed to delay the trial for two weeks while a sheriff’s deputy who arrested Mezo could be contacted and might be called to testify at the community control sanctions trial.
In other cases last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, a number of defendants pleaded innocent:
- Christopher Snead, 35, of Township Road 1233, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Bradley Stewart, 39, of Township Road 218, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Stephen L. Runyon, 38, of Catletts Creek Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Logan Sizemore, 19, of County Road 181, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to making terroristic threats. He was released on a $50,000 signature bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Charles A. May, 42, of Township Road 1995, South Point, pleaded innocent to improper handling of a firearm. He was released on a $50,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Michael Morris, 38, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $50,000 signature bond while the case is pending.
- Carol F. Banfield, 62, of the 800 block of Mastin Avenue, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and aggravated possession of oxycodone. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.