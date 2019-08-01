HUNTINGTON - 15,360 days. That's how long Jeanne Hall's career as court reporter for Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson lasted.
After 42 years, Hall retired, and she was recognized for her service Wednesday at the Cabell County Courthouse with a party and accolades from her former boss.
As she entered the courtroom where her party was set up, Hall was met with a standing ovation.
"Thank you all - I'm overwhelmed," Hall said with tears in her eyes.
In a short speech, Ferguson recognized Hall for her hard work, made jokes about their work relationship and reflected on their 42 years of working together. He also mentioned the pair have been playing a card game for more than 40 years.
"She's the only person I think that can put up with me, working for me for 42 years," Ferguson said. "We've been through a lot of ups and downs together; she's like a sister to me. I'm always trying to treat my staff as family, and we're as close as bark on a tree."
Ferguson said he hired Hall on the spot, and she began working July 1, 1977.
"She was very well qualified; I didn't even interview anybody else," Ferguson said. "She's awesome. I couldn't have had an employee any more faithful to me and loyal to me than Jeanne Hall."
Hall was also recognized by West Virginia Del. Dan Linville, who presented her with a legislative citation from the House of Delegates. A representative from U.S. Rep. Carol Miller's office gave Hall a letter and a certificate of special congressional recognition from Miller as well.
Hall is the last court reporter in West Virginia with a mastery of Gregg shorthand, which she continued to use in her career even after other court reporters began using stenotype.
"When I came to work, and I actually started reporting in '72, we were 99% shorthand writers, but then as it progressed, stenotype became the prevalent way to report," Hall said. "And it is certainly the only way to go now, and I see that. Technology has just been wonderful for the court reporter."
Hall said now that she's retired, she has more time to spend with her children and grandchildren, and she'll be able to travel more. Her family had been trying to get her to retire for the past couple years, but Hall said it hadn't felt right until now, and she wanted to find a replacement before she left.
So, during her party, Hall and Ferguson recognized Hall's replacement, Amanda Virgis, a Wayne County court reporter and Huntington native with 14 years of experience. Hall passed her "reporter pen" to Virgis, as well as her seat at the card table.
Though she's completed more than 360 criminal cases and 100-plus civil trials with Ferguson, Hall said it hasn't quite felt like 42 years.
"As I cleaned out my office, there were so many memories that popped up, and I realized I have been here that long and it has been a lot of great memories," she said. "And it was a wonderful job, a wonderful profession, and I just didn't dread going to work. I enjoyed going to work. Every day was different ... but I just got tired, and I'm ready to spend my life relaxing and doing things around the house that I want to do."