IRONTON — Bond was set at $500,000 last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for a Kentucky man charged with aggravated burglary in connection with a home invasion in December.
Crawford W. Madden, 50, of Kentucky 784, Garrison, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated burglary in the case before Judge Andy Ballard.
He is charged with taking a baseball bat into the home of an elderly couple on South 3rd Street in Ironton last Dec. 5 and trashing the place, according to Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner.
Madden was arrested near the scene by Ironton police and taken to the Lawrence County Jail. However, he subsequently was released when he told authorities he was positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless said Madden was picked up at the Greenup County Detention Center and is back in the county jail pending trial. If convicted, he could face 11 to 16 1/2 years in jail.
In an unrelated case, Ballard set a $200,000 bond for Fred Aldridge, 40, of Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, in a drug case. Aldridge pleaded not guilty in the case.
Aldridge was named on a bill of information on charges of aggravated possession and trafficking in 336 grams of meth, aggravated trafficking in 56 grams of meth and possession and trafficking of 24 grams of a fentanyl-related compound. The prosecutor’s office also is seeking to have Aldridge classed as a major drug offender.
If convicted, Aldridge is facing more than 30 years in prison.
In other cases:
- David A. Blevins, 36, of Ohio 141, Waterloo, pleaded innocent to four counts of intimidation, kidnapping, domestic violence, resisting arrest and misdemeanor arson. Blevins pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. Ballard ordered him sent for an evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. Bond was set at $150,000.
- Wesley D. Flint, 24, a homeless resident, will be transferred to the Appalachian Behavioral Center in Athens, Ohio. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Flint earlier was found not competent to stand trial on charges of trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school, possession of heroin, having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs. He was found by Court Clinic to be restorable to competency.
- Gregory A. Taylor, 33, of the 700 block of Etna Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to attempted burglary. He was ordered to get an evaluation at Court Clinic to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
- Olyvia J. Huff, 20, of Township Road 1186, South Point, pleaded guilty to forgery. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years. She was ordered to pay $1,083.86 in restitution and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Ricky J. Morgan, 65, of Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug possession. A charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to get a drug assessment for possible treatment.
- Gerrica Woodyard, 27, of Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
- Jeremiah W. Jenkins, 20, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession and trafficking in drugs and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $35,000.
- Dustin L. Sanford, 30, of the 2600 block of South 5th Street Road, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. Sanford was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Jimmie R. Morris, 57, of Carla Drive, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and was ordered to get a drug assessment.