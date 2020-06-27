IRONTON — Two former Hamilton Township fiscal officers indicted earlier this month on charges including theft in office pleaded not guilty and were released on a $35,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
Mary Sue Robinson, 75, of Ironton, was charged with tampering with records and theft in office.
Her daughter, Terri L. Robinson, 56, of Ironton, was charged with two counts of theft in office and single counts of forgery and tampering with records.
Both were charged with the theft of $23,400. They are due back in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on July 15.
In other cases:
- Randall Scott Jenkins, 29, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Elizabeth L. Hoffman, 49, of South Point, pleaded innocent to felonious assault, domestic violence and having weapons while under disability. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Jeffrey K. Boatright, of South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $1,000.
- John Benson, 39, of Proctorville, pleaded innocent to possession of fentanyl. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Jason E. Yates, 42, of South Point, pleaded innocent to theft and receiving stolen property. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Amy M. Casey, 38, of Kitts Hill, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and two misdemeanor counts of endangering children. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Shawn D. Siders, 34, of Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to charges of possession of controlled substances and attempted burglary. He was released on a recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor pending further court proceedings.