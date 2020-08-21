IRONTON — An Ohio man admitted to violating community control sanctions and was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison.
Randy A. Delong, 39, of South Charleston, Ohio, was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Tayvon Mykal Gaulds, 26, of the 1600 block of 11th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to shooting three men outside an Ironton bar on June 6.
Gaulds pleaded innocent to three counts of felonious assault, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm), tampering with evidence and being in possession of a handgun in a premises of a beer or liquor permit.
Ballard set bond in the case at $250,000.
In other cases:
- Ryan Allen Bowman, 22, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, admitted violating intervention in lieu of conviction requirements. His probation was extended for a year. In that time he is prohibited from using drugs or alcohol. He also was ordered to get treatment at Spectrum Outreach Center.
- Stephen K. Wilson, 38, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, admitted violating community control sanctions and pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to get treatment at Spectrum and was ordered to do 100 hours of community service.
- Rene Bryan, 37, of the South Point area, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to pay court costs and fees and her probation was extended for a year.
- Jeffrey Douglas, 37, of the 1000 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of tampering with evidence, vandalism and attempted escape. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Walter M. Bocook, 38, of County Road 123, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to two counts of trafficking in heroin and two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
- Michael Hey, 40, of the 100 block of Orchard Drive, South Point, pleaded innocent to possession of drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Jesse Mezo, 34, of County Road 70, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to domestic violence, felonious assault and violation of a protection order. He also denied violating community control sanctions. His bond was set at $15,000 while authorities find a Veterans Administration inpatient program he can get into.
- Adam Bryan Manies, 23, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, pleaded innocent to counts of aggravated possession of meth and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond, ordered not to drive and was ordered to get drug and alcohol counseling pending further court proceedings.
- Hope R. Ratcliff, 25, of County Road 24, Ironton, pleaded innocent to trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Megan R. Adkins, 27, of County Road 26, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in meth and aggravated possession of drugs. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Walter L. Sisler, 48, of County Road 105, Kitts Hill, pleaded innocent to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Krystal D. Lawless, 31, of Tarpen Ridge Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in meth. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Austin L. Null, 21, of Township Road 343, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Null was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Kristen L. Shipman, 38, of Ohio 243, Ironton, pleaded innocent to four counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in meth. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.