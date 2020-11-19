IRONTON — A Huntington man charged with shooting three people outside an Ironton bar earlier this year and facing more than 30 years in prison rejected a plea offer Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Trayvon Mykal Gaulds, 26, of the 1600 block of 11th Avenue, is charged with three counts of felonious assault, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm in a place selling alcoholic beverages.
He rejected a plea offer in the case that could have sent him to prison for nine years.
In an unrelated case, Richard Lee Heaberlin, 51, of Ora Richey Road, Ironton, also rejected a plea deal that could have sent him to prison for about seven years in a drug case. Heaberlin also faces community control sanctions. Judge Andy Ballard rejected a defense motion to release him on bond.
In other cases:
- David A. Woodyard, 46, of Township Road 1163, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and two counts of theft of the elderly. He faces a three-year prison sentence with the possibility of being released after serving two years. He also could be required to pay $1,000 in restitution. Ballard set final sentencing in the case for Monday, Nov. 23.
- John W. Bays, 45, of Ironton, was granted judicial release from prison after serving 21 months. Bays was ordered to be released to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and complete a 135-day program.
- Roger D. Burress, 62, of Township Road 279E, South Point, pleaded innocent to trafficking and possession of 33 grams of fentanyl. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Brandon K. Porter, 31, of the 2400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to continue treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton. He was also ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Mark L. Hopkins, 43, of Taylor Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to charges of theft and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Michael W. Neff, 36, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Jessica R. Wilson, 28, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to breaking and entering. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Zoe R. Whisman, 21, of the 1000 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to breaking and entering. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Ryan R. Detamore, 28, of Township Road 118, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to theft and grand theft. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.