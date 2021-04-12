IRONTON — A Huntington woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas to four years in prison.
Carissa M. Sammons, 31, of the 700 block of West 28th Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor and possession of fentanyl. Charges of escape, failure to appear and misdemeanor theft were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Andy Ballard credited her with about five months already spent in prison. Sammons could be eligible for early release after serving 18 months to the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. It will take about 135 days to complete the program at STAR.
In an unrelated case, John T. Stephenson, 58, of St. Albans, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of 35 grams of meth and was sentenced by Ballard to three years in prison. Several other drug charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
- Dustin James Cook, 45, of the 1000 block of 29th Street, Portsmouth, was sentenced to three years in prison in a felony case. He could be eligible for early release after spending 18 months in prison.
- Cody Pelfrey, 32, of County Road 124, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to six months in prison.
- Amber D. Cade, 32, no address listed, admitted to violating an intervention in lieu of conviction program in a drug case, her third such violation. She was ordered to stay drug and alcohol free for a year, to continue treatment at Riverside Recover and do 200 hours of community service.
- Sheila A. Peters, 59, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. She was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction requiring her to get treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 200 hours of community service.
- Torrey Baker, 25, of Township Road 1123, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending while the case is pending.
- Brandon Ainsworth, 28, of the 1600 block of Karin Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $25,000. He was released and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get treatment at Mended Reeds while the case is pending.