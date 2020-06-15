IRONTON — Bond was set at $50,000 Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for Christopher Adkins, according to court records.
Adkins, 44, of County Road 119, Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of burglary, domestic violence and two counts of violation of a protection order. Adkins was indicted earlier on another burglary charge. Judge Andy Ballard set a pretrial for July 8.
In an unrelated case, Jesika Arden, 43, of the 700 block of Vernon Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to four counts of trafficking in drugs.Arden was released on a $75,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
In other cases:
- Joshua Barnett, 28, of of the 1200 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 192 hours of community service and pay court costs.
- Trina Collier, 51, of Private Drive 8380, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to get drug treatment and pay court costs and supervisory fees.
- Jackie Payne, 46, of the 800 block of Vernon Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. Payne was ordered to get inpatient drug treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton, do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
- John Payne, 60, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to get drug treatment and pay court costs.
- Angel Baldwin, 32, of the 1600 block of Beech Street, Ashland, admitted violating community control sanctions. She was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds and pay court costs. Her sanctions also were continued.
- William Z. Earls, 31, of Township Road 1317, South Point, pleaded innocent in a drug case. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Jawana K. Jenkins, 25, of County Road 180, Iornton, pleaded innocent to charges of burglary and felony vandalism. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Seth Jeffers, 23, of Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded innocent in a felony case. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Stephen K. Wilson, 37, of Ohio 141, Willow Wood, denied violating community control sanctions. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor on home confinement pending further court proceedings.