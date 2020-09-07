Essential reporting in volatile times.

IRONTON — An Ironton man who pleaded guilty last week to felonious assault and child endangerment was sentenced in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six to nine years in prison.

Brendan Moore, 19, of the 300 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, faced a maximum sentence in the case of 16 to 24 years in prison. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.

In an unrelated case, Stephen Burton, 31, of Paden City, West Virginia, was convicted on charges of violating community control sanctions following a trial Wednesday.

Burton was sentenced by Ballard to 28 months in prison. He could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving six months in prison. The program at STAR can take up to 135 days to complete.

In other cases:

  • Edward Holmes Jr., 42, of the 700 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, denied violating community control sanctions. Holmes was ordered held in custody pending resolution of the alleged violations. He also could face additional charges from an upcoming Lawrence County grand jury.
  • Derrick Nance, 32, of Township Road 1344, South Point, pleaded innocent to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
  • Taylor M. McGraw, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded innocent to a charge of identity theft. McGraw was released on a $10,000 recognizance bo

nd pending further court proceedings.

