IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 8 1/2 years in prison in a drug case.
Albert W. Jenkins, 28, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, faced 26 to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to nine felony counts. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
Jenkins was indicted earlier this year on charges including aggravated trafficking in meth, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, felony driving under the influence, tampering with evidence, escape and failure to appear.
In an unrelated case, Charles G. Thacker ll, 41, of the 700 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, illegal manufacturing of drugs and improper handling of a handgun in a motor vehicle.
Thacker was sentenced to four years in prison, but could be eligible for early release after serving two years. He also was ordered to forfeit a handgun and $142 in cash he had when arrested.
In other cases:
- Danny J. Sellards, 38, of South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 14 months in prison.
- Jesika Dawn Arden, 43, of the 300 block of Mastin Avenue, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth and attempted aggravated trafficking in meth. Two other charges were dismissed. She faces a sentence of four years and 11 months in prison. Final sentencing was set for next week.
- Russell Severence, 54, of the 800 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded no contest to a charge of fourth-degree burglary. He was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to continue mental health treatment.
Malissa D. Sizemore, 25, of the 600 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was placed on community control sanctions for four
- years and ordered to continue treatment.
- Crystal Lewis, 38, of the 600 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years. She had been charged with harassment by an inmate and violating community control sanctions.
- David L. Wilson, 51, of Ohio 141, Waterloo, pleaded innocent to charges of felonious assault, disrupting public service and domestic violence. He was released on a $20,000 bond pending further court proceedings.