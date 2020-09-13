IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison in a drug case.
Jeffrey S. Douglas, 37, of the 1700 block of Kevin Street, Ironton, was indicted earlier on three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a school, trafficking in heroin, tampering with evidence, vandalism and attempted escape in two separate indictments, according to court records.
Douglas was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard, and also was ordered to pay $50 restitution.
In an unrelated case, Jesika Dawn Arden, 38, of the 300 block of Mastin Avenue, Ironton, tried to withdraw guilty pleas in a drug case, but couldn’t after she tested positive for drugs in a drug screening Wednesday.
She pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in meth and attempted aggravated trafficking in meth as part of a plea agreement. Several other felony charges were dismissed. Arden faced four years and 11 months in prison.
Arden, who has been out on bond, was taken into custody and Ballard increased her bond to $150,000. If Arden withdraws her plea, she could face more time in prison if the case goes to trial. The case was rescheduled for Sept. 16.
In other cases:
Ryan Detamore, 29, of Township Road 1057, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended and Detamore
- was ordered to complete the relapse program at the STAR Community Justice Center.
- Austin T. Pemberton, 22, of the 1100 block of McGovney Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the relapse program at STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Lindsey Baldridge, 27, of the 3000 block of Barbeque Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. The program can take 135 days to complete.
- Jimmie L. Nibert III, 34, of Township Road 1101E, South Point, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in fentanyl in the vicinity of a school. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community control sanctions and pay court costs.
- Charles Riley, 32, of Township Road 1430, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to stay on sanctions and pay court costs. Riley also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Joshua W. Sparks, 26, of South Webster, Ohio, pleaded guilty in an assault case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 200 hours of community service and get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- David Barker, 43, of Private Drive 83, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Kenneth A. Stepp, 36, of Woodland Avenue, Ashland, pleaded innocent to charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings. He also was ordered to get counseling.
- Derek A. McCord, 32, of Junction City, Ohio, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Ryan L. Hannon, 39, of County Road 73, Scottown, pleaded innocent to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.