IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Gary Estep Jr., 42, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, could be eligible for early release from prison after serving 18 months. Judge Andy Ballard said if there is an early release, Estep would be required to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
In an unrelated case, Marc Wilkes, 43, of the 400 block of 29th Street, Ashland, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to an amended charge of attempted felonious assault. He could be eligible for early release after serving six months in prison.
In other cases:
- William S. Brown, 39, of Private Drive 2730, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to a year in prison.
- Justin S. McConnell, 39, of the 1800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years after pleading guilty in a drug case. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to forfeit $827 in cash in his possession when arrested. McConnell also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Reggie Crance, 30, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to continue inpatient drug treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton and complete mental health counseling.
- Bridget Ellis, 39, of County Road 144, South Point, admitted violating sanctions and was ordered to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Jeremy Penwell, 39, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was given an extra 50 hours of community service.
- Fred Aldridge, 39, of the 400 block of Oak Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings
.