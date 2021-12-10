IRONTON — An Ironton woman was sentenced to six years in prison for a variety of charges in Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley’s courtroom Wednesday.
Amanda Cade-Gillum, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in drugs, one third-degree and one fourth-degree felony, first-degree possession of drugs, third-degree tampering with evidence, and fifth-degree vandalism over three separate cases.
In an unrelated case, an Ironton man was sentenced to three years in prison in Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard’s courtroom Wednesday. Louis Yates, 40, previously pleaded guilty to third-degree child endangerment before receiving his sentence.
In Finley’s court, a South Point man also received a sentence of three years in prison. Wayne Williams, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree trafficking in fentanyl, fifth-degree possession of cocaine and fifth-degree receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings over two cases.
In other cases:
- Mark Fulks, 60, of Crown City, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Ballard sentenced him to 18 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine. A firearm was also forfeited in the case.
- Todd Phillips, 30, of South Point, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to third-degree tampering with evidence and fourth-degree vandalism. In two previous cases, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs. Ballard set bonds at $50,000 cash or surety and $50,000 recognizance. The next pretrial is set for Jan. 22.
- Stephen Runyon, 38, of Barboursville, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, as well as driving under the influence and driving under OVI suspension, both first-degree misdemeanors. Ballard set a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered him to complete treatment. The next pretrial is set for Jan. 12.
- Aaron Workman, 33, of Pedro, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to third-degree tampering with evidence and fifth-degree vandalism. In a previous case, he pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Ballard set bonds at $50,000 cash or surety and $50,000 recognizance. The next pretrial is set for Dec. 22.
- Joseph Board, 28, of Huntington, pleaded not guilty to two counts of fifth-degree theft from a person of a protected class and fourth-degree theft of a motor vehicle. Ballard set a $15,000 recognizance bond. The next pretrial is set for Dec. 15.
- Allison Thompson, 25, of Lyburn, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to fifth-degree possession of heroin, fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs, falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Ballard set a $10,000 recognizance bond and placed her on GPS monitoring. He also ordered her to complete an alcohol and drug assessment.
- Patrick Kelley, 26, of Ashland, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs. He was eligible for intervention in lieu of conviction, and Finley ordered him to complete treatment.