IRONTON — A South Point, Ohio, man who admitted violating community control sanctions was sentenced in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to 22-and-a-half months in prison.
Joshua Roman, 37, of County Road 15, South Point, who earlier pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, was given credit for time served in Ohio. While on probation, Roman admitted failing to report, getting arrested last month in West Virginia for fleeing law enforcement and grand larceny and failing to repay restitution in the Ohio case.
Roman still owes $54,473.64 in restitution, according to authorities.
In an unrelated case, Traci J. Fields, 49, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated possession of meth.
She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. She also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service, get drug treatment and pay court costs.
- William Webb, 25, of South 9th Street, Ironton, denied violating community control sanctions. Webb has been twice ordered to complete the program at STAR. The case was set for trial Feb. 17.
- Christopher J. Douglas, 36, of Private Drive 350, South Point, earlier rejected a plea offer of from five to seven-and-a-half years in prison on a charge of burglary. He faces a maximum sentence of from six to nine years in prison if convicted. The case is set for trial Feb. 23. Douglas earlier pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the case before withdrawing the insanity plea.
- Angela M. Kukyloff, 35, of Columbus pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, and her probation was transferred to Columbus.
- Christopher Carrel, 32, of Alley Branch Road, Catlettsburg, Ky., pleaded not guilty to assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
. Bond was set at $25,000.