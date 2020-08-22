IRONTON — More than a dozen people entered pleas of not guilty earlier this week before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley. Those cases were among more than 100 people indicted earlier this month by a county grand jury.
Nicole Leah Carey, 42, of Township Road 301A, Ironton, pleaded innocent to five counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000.
Richard Vannucci, 44, of the 400 block of Front Street, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to a charge of felonious assault. His bond was set at $50,000.
In other cases:
- Bond was set at $50,000 for Cody Joliff, 28, and his sister, Nevada Joliff, 27, of Durbin Road, Catlettsburg. Cody Joliff pleaded innocent to a charge of aggravated possession of 99 grams of meth, while his sister pleaded innocent to two counts of possession of controlled substances. Both were released on recognizance bonds and ordered to get treatment pending further court proceedings.
- Ricky Lee Kennie, 57, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $30,000 recognizance bond and ordered to seek treatment and wear an ankle monitor pending further court proceedings.
- James Williams, 44, of Private Drive 302, South Point, pleaded innocent to five counts of trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Michael E. Castle, 41, of the 600 block of Washington Avenue, Coal Grove, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $50,000 on this and two other felony indictments.
- Makaylan Hanshaw, 22, of the 100 block of Washington Street, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete inpatient treatment at Spectrum. She also was ordered to perform 400 hours of community service.
- George M. Massie, 37, of Township Road 269, Pedro, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete treatment at a Veterans Administration facility and forfeit a gun to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
- James C. Elkins, 42, of Ohio 243, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Christopher A. Frazier, 40, of County Road 1A, Ironton, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $35,000.
- Meghan Gail Russell, 35, of Private Drive 302, South Point, pleaded innocent to trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Bridget R. Brumfield, 43, of Skaggs Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to aggravated trafficking in meth and aggravated possession of meth and possession of heroin. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Michelle Crank, 36, of County Road 22, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. Those sanctions were extended for another year and she was ordered to do 100 hours of community service.
- Angela M. Stafford, 42, of Township Road 1404, South Point, pleaded innocent to receiving stolen property and identity fraud and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- James Stover, 38, of Lavalette, pleaded guilty in a felony case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to do 400 hours of community service and pay $4,000 in restitution.
- Elizabeth L. Hoffman, 49, of Private Drive 865, South Point, pleaded innocent to having weapons while under disability, felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence. She was released on a recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.