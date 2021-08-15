IRONTON — A Carter County man pleaded guilty last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case and could be sentenced to four years in prison.
Nathaniel Blankenship, 41, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, accepted a plea deal Wednesday and pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking of 14.5 grams of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug abuse instruments.
As part of the plea deal, a charge of trafficking in heroin was dismissed and prosecutors won’t pursue a charge of failure to appear. He faced a maximum prison sentence of more than a dozen years in jail.
The case was set for trial Aug. 23. Judge Christen Finley set final sentencing for Sept. 1.
In an unrelated case, William Ray McKenzie, 47, of the 600 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded to two counts of rape and 104 counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under the age of 13. Bond was set at $200,000.
If convicted, he faces a life prison sentence.
In other cases:
- Lucinda Price, 54, of Gahanna, Ohio, was found incompetent to stand trial on charges of assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest. She will be transferred to Appalachian Behavioral Health in Athens, Ohio, to determine if she can be restored to competency.
- William Newcomb, 35, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, pleaded to aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. A charge of trafficking in fentanyl was dismissed. He was given credit for 163 days spent in jail.
- Justin L. Layman, 35, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to felony vandalism. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and to pay $300 restitution.
- Shane C. Blanton, of Latonia Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete up to a 200-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
- Amanda Castle, 38, of the 500 block of Pollard Road, Ashland, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 400 hours of community service. She was ordered to complete a drug program.
- Aaron Cooper, 45, of County Road 21, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to burglary and criminal damaging. He also faces charges in Kentucky.
- Dustin Simpkins, 35, of Ashton, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Owen Green, 23, of County Road 24, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to the aggravated trafficking and possession of 10 grams of meth. Bond was set at $10,000 and he was ordered to get treatment and wear an ankle monitor.
- Michael A. Evans, of Iowa Street, Westwood, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to felony resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to get inpatient treatment.