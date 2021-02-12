IRONTON — A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to charges of tampering with evidence and possession of heroin and was sentenced to a year in prison.
Zachary Hall, 38, of Grandview Avenue in Portsmouth, was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Carl Aikin, 48, of Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Gary Hay, 46, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a drug treatment program at Mended Reeds in Ironton and do 400 hours of community service.
- Jason E. Yates, 43, of Brubaker Drive, South Point, pleaded guilty to failure to appear and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to do 400 hours of community service. A charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed.
- Trista Bailey, 36, of Private Drive 302, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete a drug treatment program at Mended Reeds.
- Sammy Cooper, 35, of Buffalo Creek Road, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a weapon). Bond was set at $25,000.
- Marcus Murphy, 32, of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to burglary. Bond was set at $50,000 and he was ordered to undergo drug assessment.
- Brent Patrick, 32, of the 300 block of Pike Street, Coal Grove, was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial on a charge of attempted burglary.
- A charge of endangering children against Jackie Milam, 40, of County Road 72, Crown City, was dismissed.
- Amy Holland, 33, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. She was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond, ordered to wear an ankle monitor and seek drug treatment.
- Scott Gillispie, 41, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to seek drug treatment.