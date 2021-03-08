IRONTON — A Lewis County, Kentucky, man could face six to nine years in prison in a burglary case.
Crawford W. Madden, 50, of Garrison, Ky., was indicted earlier this year on a charge of breaking into a home in Lawrence County on Dec. 5 armed with a baseball bat.
During a pretrial Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court, Stephen Nord, an assistant prosecuting attorney, said he was seeking a prison sentence of from six to nine years in the case.
Luke Styer, a defense lawyer, said he would ask for a lesser sentence. Madden has pleaded not guilty in the case, which is set for March 18. A final offer in the case is set for March 10.
Madden was indicted earlier this year on a charge of aggravated burglary. However, the charge later was amended to burglary.
In an unrelated case, Johnathan Ratcliff, 25, of Township Road 1019, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a drug treatment program and do 500 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Rebecca Maichle, 39, of Anson, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and misdemeanor theft. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete 400 hours of community service.
- James V. Newcomb, 54, of Township Road 267, Waterloo, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and theft. Bond was set at $10,000. Newcomb was ordered to seek treatment while the case is pending and wear an ankle monitor if he makes bond.
- Jonathan W. Rayburn, 35, of the 800 block of South 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated possession of meth and criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Zenna Spitler, 52, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent in a drug trafficking case. Bond was set at $10,000. She also was ordered to get an assessment to determine if she needs drug counseling.
- Amanda Gillum-Cade, 37, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to trafficking in drugs. She was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to get a drug assessment.