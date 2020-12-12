IRONTON — A South Point area woman pleaded guilty earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to possession of 8.43 grams of meth.
Kimberly H. Lincoln, 34, of County Road 1, South Point, faced up to three years in prison in the case. Judge Andy Ballard placed her on community control sanctions for four years. He also ordered her to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Lincoln also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay court costs.
In an unrelated case, Ashley Renee Sauceda, 27, of Morgantown, West Virginia, pleaded innocent to trafficking in 36.88 grams of fentanyl. She also pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and identity fraud.
When she was arrested earlier this year, she had $1,485 in cash in her possession. The indictment against her seeks for the money to be confiscated.
Her bond was set at $25,000.
In other cases:
- Roy G. Berry, 40, of Township Road 1006, Chesapeake, was found incompetent to stand trial on a drug indictment following an evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati. He was ordered to continue hospitalization to determine if he can be restored to competency. Under Ohio law, he can be held for up to a year in the case.
- Timothy M. Ross, 29, of Ironton, pleaded innocent to assault on a peace officer, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Keri D. Foster, 27, of Solida Road, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of drugs. Foster was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.