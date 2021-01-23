IRONTON — Two people were sentenced to three years in prison this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in separate cases.
Amber Craft, 35, of County Road 56, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, vandalism and tampering with evidence. She was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Benjamin Layne, 41, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm) and aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs.
He also was sentenced by Finley to three years in prison.
In other cases:
- Jennifer Mays, 35, of Millersport, Ohio, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. Final sentencing was set for Feb. 24.
- James Collins, 37, of the 100 block of Hawk Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a program at Riverside Recovery and do 500 hours of community service.
- Unique Brown, 48, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and resisting arrest. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years. She also was ordered to complete a drug abuse program and do 400 hours of community service.
- Corey Cline, 42, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to identity fraud and having weapons while under disability. He was placed on community control sanctions and ordered to complete a treatment program. A gun confiscated by authorities was turned over to the Ironton Police Department.
- Desaree Johnson, 29, of the 600 block of Lane Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, theft of a firearm, having weapons while under disability and resisting arrest. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a treatment program. She also was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Joshua Delawder, 26, of the 2200 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth, aggravated trafficking in meth and aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community service for four years.
- Timothy Clark, 39, of Shopes Creek Road, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary. He was released on $5,000 bond pending further court proceedings.