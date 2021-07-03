IRONTON — A Morgantown, West Virginia, woman was sentenced this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to four to six years in prison in a drug case.
Ashley Sauceda, 28, of Morgantown, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Andy Ballard. She earlier pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and identity fraud.
In an unrelated case, Roger D. Burress, 62, of Township Road 279E, South Point, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for four to six years. The case is set for trial July 12. If convicted of possession of a 33-gram, fentanyl-related compound, he could be sentenced from 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison.
In other cases:
- Ricky Kennie, 57, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for four to six years on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs. The case is set for trial July 15.
- Bond was set at $250,000 for Matthew W. Horner, 37, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, who pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.
- Brandon Ainsworth, 29, of the 1600 block of Karin Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to get drug treatment.
- Douglas Pratt, 41, of the 2600 block of Wilson Street, Huntington, completed his intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug possession and had charges dismissed.
- Samuel Santee, 37, of the 200 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He also was ordered to get drug treatment.
- Frank T. Hill, 48, of the 2200 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and having weapons while under disability. Bond was set at $75,000.
- Timothy D. Adkins, 37, of Township Road 1294, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments. Adkins, who currently is serving up to 200 days in a program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County, had a $10,000 recognizance bond set in the case.