COAL GROVE, Ohio — Several people attending a Lawrence County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday complained about the county’s plans to close the 5th Street doors to the courthouse in coming weeks.
The county reopened the 4th Street doors of the courthouse Monday. However, county officials are planning to close the doors on South 5th Street by early April. The doors on the 4th Street side of the courthouse were closed for months as part of a $6.6 million courthouse renovation.
“That’s a bad decision,” said Jim Sites, an Ironton area resident who frequently attends commission meetings. “Nobody is happy about it. I never use the 4th Street entrance.”
He said it is much easier for someone to drop someone off in a car along South 5th Street.
It’s more convenient for the elderly or those in a wheelchair to use the ramp along the 5th Street entrance, Sites said.
“You have to come up quite a distance on the new ramp,” he said.
Sites said more consideration should be given to the elderly.
Keith Dickess, another frequent commission attendee, agreed.
“I would rather have the 5th Street door kept open” if only one door is going to be used for security concerns, he said.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless also doesn’t want to see the 5th Street doors closed to the public. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and jail are located across the street from the 5th Street entrance to the courthouse.
“Some elderly people stopped me to express their concerns” about the closing, he said.
The nearly half a block ramp to the front entrance of the courthouse at South 4th Street “is very steep. A better option would be to close the 4th Street doors. I would like to see you take another look at it,” Lawless said.
A number of courthouse employees expressed similar concerns this week.
DeAnna Holliday, commission president, said it’s really “a security issue. It’s been recommended by the Ohio Supreme Court for courthouses to have one entrance. The front entrance is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.”
She said Scioto County recently changed to only having one main entrance to the courthouse in Portsmouth. Meanwhile, the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington and the Boyd County Courthouse in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, both have two entrances.
Holliday said the 5th Street doors to the Ironton courthouse would be closed in early April. She said Lawrence County is one of the last Ohio courthouses to have two entrances for the public.
There are only three handicapped parking spaces near the new ramp entrance along Center Street. Meanwhile, a 25-space parking lot that had two handicapped parking spaces is being closed off to the public and reserved for courthouse officials.