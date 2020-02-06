IRONTON — A two-year-long Lawrence County Courthouse renovation project is winding down and could be completed soon, according to Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
“The South 4th Street doors are still closed,” Holliday said Wednesday. “They need to install Americans with Disabilities Act railings. It’s supposed to be here this week. The railings will be installed as quickly as possible.
“We still haven’t done a final walk-through on the project,” Holliday said.
The board hired Perfection Group, a Cincinnati architectural firm, to put on a new roof and gutters, refurbish the copper, courthouse dome, do masonry work, install a new elevator, and make sidewalk and step repairs along the 4th Street side of the courthouse. Heating and lighting improvements also were part of the renovation project.
The $6.6 million project was funded through bonds and $2.78 million in one-time revenues the county received several years ago.
The county signed a 20-year bond issue to be repaid through casino revenues the county receives, Holliday said earlier. The county is paying about $343,000 to pay off the bonds.
The courthouse is more than 111 years old and the newer section of the courthouse is more than 40 years old.