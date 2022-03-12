HUNTINGTON — A Christian school in Huntington recently became the first in the state to earn accreditation status from the Association of Classical Christian Schools (ACCS), the largest and most widely recognized representative of classical Christian education in the world.
The ACCS offers the only accreditation specifically designed for classical Christian schools, and each accredited member meets the foundational standards for a classical Christian school.
After the process of self-study and onsite visits, ACCS Director of Accreditation Tom Spencer and the representatives of the visit committee verified the classical nature of Covenant’s teaching and that it met the foundational set of requirements laid out in its accreditation standards.
“Accreditation means that Covenant enjoys a presence and recognition with other classical schools around the country, and we are honored to play a real role in the renewal of classical education at a national level,” said Head of School Craig Hefner.
Covenant became a member of the ACCS on Dec. 31, 1995. After 25 years, the school was recognized as a candidate for full accreditation on March 2, 2021. One year later, on March 2 this year, the director of accreditation for the Association of Classical Christian Schools recommended full-accreditation status for Covenant School with no discrepancies.
“ACCS accreditation has been a 26-year goal for Covenant, but I’ve made it a top priority for Covenant over the past three years,” Hefner said. “ACCS accreditation is no doubt a long and challenging process, but on a more personal level, it has been a highlight of my career at Covenant to play a role in bringing the first and only accredited classical Christian school to West Virginia.”
Of the more than 300 ACCS member schools, fewer than 20% have achieved full-accreditation status.
“This accreditation decision only affirms the distinct quality of our school, our teachers and administrators, and our students and families as we continue to grow as a classical Christian school in a rapidly growing education movement with proven success in student outcomes,” said Franklin Norton, director of advancement at Covenant. “You simply can’t get this high caliber of education anywhere else in our area.”
Covenant School’s approach to learning incorporates Latin as a foreign language course beginning in third grade and prioritizes the seven liberal arts: grammar, logic, rhetoric, arithmetic, geometry, music and astronomy, hence the term “classical education.”
It is a private, nondenominational classical Christian K-12 school in Huntington — one of two in the state, the other being Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg, which is not accredited through the ACCS.