HUNTINGTON — Covenant School held its 2021 commencement ceremony Saturday morning at the school on Johnstown Road in Huntington.
The valedictorian for the Class of 2021 was Emma Sheree Yeager, whose parents are Matt and Sheree Yeager.
Summa cum laude graduates were Liam Christian Allan, whose parents are Ben and Cynthia Allan; and Zachary David Moir, whose parents are David and Laura Moir.
Also graduating were J’Nell May Clapper; Demi Ann Olin; Dakota Jordan Scarberry; and Ian Parker Spence.
The commencement speaker was the Rev. Samuel Moore, who has served as pastor of the Full Gospel Assembly in Huntington for the last 27 years.
Moore worked as a classroom educator for over 30 years in the Mercer County, Tazewell County (Virginia) and Cabell County public school systems. He retired in 2010, after working his last few years in school administration in Huntington. He has held leadership roles in his community as well, including two terms as president of the Huntington-Cabell Branch of the NAACP.
Covenant School is a classical Christian K-12 school in Huntington, where "students learn to think independently through a curriculum that encourages them to discover truth, delight in beauty and grow in virtue."