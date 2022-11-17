The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Big plans were shared at the Covenant School Community Dinner on Tuesday when Head of School Craig Hefner announced a long-term plan to build a new school.

The Covenant Community School has steadily increased enrollment; however, it's now beginning to run out of room. The school is currently run out of Christ Temple Church near Huntington but has plans to expand to its own building.

