HUNTINGTON — Big plans were shared at the Covenant School Community Dinner on Tuesday when Head of School Craig Hefner announced a long-term plan to build a new school.
The Covenant Community School has steadily increased enrollment; however, it's now beginning to run out of room. The school is currently run out of Christ Temple Church near Huntington but has plans to expand to its own building.
“There's basically four options that exist for any school, really, and we thought through all of them. We could choose to not grow and just stay at 220 (students) and have a really long waiting list,” Hefner said. “We could have a split campus. We could add on here to this building again like we did three years ago, and or we could look for our own space.”
Hefner said the mission is to create a space where Covenant can grow as the only classical Christian school in West Virginia. To do this, it needed its own space, which left the faculty on a hunt for land.
Their goal was to stay close to Interstate 64, since their students are not all close by, and they found some land across the way from their current location. Hefner said God was on their side throughout this process, specifically when they discovered that this land was owned by former Marshall football coach Red Dawson.
“I'm gonna tell the story and throughout the story there are these many, many clear moments of God's providence as this wild thing unfolds, and this is the first one. … Red answers his phone at 8 in the morning. If he didn't, this whole thing would stop right here,” said Hefner.
Not only did Dawson answer the phone, Hefner says, but Dawson’s wife, Sharon, had just spent the morning praying for the right person to buy their land.
The dimensions for the land that Dawson has is perfectly sized to what the school would need, which was another sign from God, Hefner said.
Everything went right in this story, but this is a long-term solution. The school's numbers are set to continue a steady increase, and the school is projected to have 330 students by 2027. Hefner said this goal was a “50-year plan,” but something would have to happen sooner.
The goal is to keep up with the increase of students, and the projected number does not consider what the recent Hope Scholarship may bring as far as the number of students. What Covenant staff knows for sure, though, is that they need money to make this possible.
“The annual fund is what makes the context in which that learning and confidence happens, happen. The annual fund says there's land, and we want (it). The annual fund says there needs to be more beautiful desks, and we'll get them. The annual fund says we want beautiful books and beautiful art, and beautiful this and that and a great space in which to do it, and it becomes a reality,” said Rory Chapman, the annual fund chair.
The annual fund is in place so that students' tuition is not what is paying for the new building rather than for their education. Chapman's goal is to raise $100,000 for the annual fund this year, but with the school having such expansive goals, he is hoping to raise as much as he can. He asked the audience to help in any way they could to help build the best program for their kids.
The event also featured speeches from senior student Samantha Lucas and alumna Skye Moody.
Lucas shared her senior paper as well as some ways Covenant has prepared her for the future. Moody spoke on how Covenant School has helped her make her way through life, like taking on college, working and motherhood.
Keynote speaker Eric Cook, president of the Society for Classical Learning, took the audience through a classical Christian education and what it means.
Hefner said Christ Temple Church has been kind and supportive as Covenant School navigates its next step, and though they cannot be sure what exactly the future holds, the staff is looking forward to the opportunity for growth.
