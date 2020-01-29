HUNTINGTON — Sixth-graders at Covenant School in Huntington took lessons from the 1800s out of the textbook and into the present at their Civil War presentation Wednesday morning, kicking off the school’s historical festival season.
“It’s a very exciting time,” Sheree Yeager, sixth-grade teacher at Covenant School, said. “They’ve put a lot of work into this to share about a time that people know about but may not know about in detail.”
The students dressed in Civil War-era attire and portrayed important generals and leaders to sing songs, recite historical sound-offs and perform a play outlining the events of the war to the audience.
Pam Akers, mother of student Olivia Akers, who gave a warm welcome to attendees at the start of the event, said seeing her daughter’s hard work take form onstage was an exciting moment.
“We are very proud of all the hard work that all the sixth-graders have put into this; they’ve worked very hard memorizing their parts and perfecting it,” Pam Akers said. “It brings what they’ve learned to a higher level of understanding.”
That higher level of understanding, Yeager said, is the ultimate goal in the school’s emphasis on history in its curriculum.
“History helps the kids see where we’ve been, what we are and what we should be,” Yeager said. “They see in the Civil War we deal with slavery, and the thought of people believing it’s OK to own someone else is a belief for them that is unfathomable. In our study we bring in God, and we get to see how God’s hand put leaders in place and helped bring us to where we are today, hopefully in a better place than we were in many of the dark times of our history.”
Covenant School will present several showcases in the coming months, with topics including the medieval period, ancient Greece, ancient Egypt, colonial times and other historical periods.