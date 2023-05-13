HUNTINGTON — Covenant School Lower School students traveled through time and around the world Friday as they presented their Lower School Humanities Festival to the community.
Students in grades two through six sang, danced and recited history during “The Story of the World,” where each grade recounted history from different eras.
Starting back during ancient times and making their way to the 2010s, fourth grade teacher Leigh Bucklad said the students could learn so much history and see how the world they know now came to be.
“I think the fact that this is the first year we’re doing it this way so that you get the full picture, the entire story of God and how He’s woven history together and see the cycles going through, consistent struggles and redemption in the history, I think is just beautiful,” she said.
Bucklad said the Humanities Festival is a culmination of the history students have learned throughout the year, and her lessons included reading a biography, following maps while they learn and even dressing up as monks for a day.
The fifth grade class covered early modern times and shared stories of the United States’ Founding Fathers, the Declaration of Independence and Paul Revere before singing “The Star Spangled Banner” with the visitors.
Fifth grader William Strow portrayed a colonial brick maker and said he even made his own bricks out of materials previously used, such as ash from firewood.
Strow said even though he was nervous to perform on stage, he was excited. He also said he had hopes the students were teaching the crowd something new with their presentations.
“I would like people, I would like them to feel that they have learned something today that they might have not known,” he said.
Ahead of the performance, the students also participated in a living museum, where they created displays for individual people and events in history.
Covenant School Lower School Principal Rebekah Shaffer said the school used to host multiple events for the individual grades to showcase their work, but she felt combining them into one event was well received by the students’ families.
“I think that the families have really enjoyed the museum because first of all, they all came to one event instead of six events,” Shaffer said. “But also because they were able to physically walk through the timeline of history and their children told them the pieces of history. So they got to see their own children present little pieces of history in the museum, and I think they really enjoyed being able to see that.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
